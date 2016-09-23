I-55 Southbound Ramp Junction at IL 140, Madison County

COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced travel restrictions at the west junction of the IL 140 interchange with I-55 Southbound in Hamel.

On Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th the left lane of Eastbound IL 140 will be closed at the I-55 ramps, weather permitting. Additionally, travelers will not be allowed to make the left turn from the I-55 Southbound Exit Ramp to Eastbound IL 140 nor will they be allowed to make the left turn from Westbound IL 140 to I-55 Southbound. The work will be done between the hours of 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM each day with all lanes open during the evening and nighttime commutes. Motorists should follow the marked detour which will utilize IL 140, IL 4, and I-55 to circumvent the closure.

The restrictions are needed to make pavement repairs on IL 140 at I-55. This work will be completed by Illinois Department of Transportation maintenance crews.

Traffic control devices including detour signing and variable message signing will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone. Additional information is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

