EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that rehabilitation of a crossing by Norfolk Southern railroad on Illinois 163 between Bond Avenue and Lakewood Place in St. Clair County will require a full closure beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Nov. 3.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude Friday, Nov. 7.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.