COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces several current road closures due to the major flooding within the area: US 40 through Troy, IL 143 east of Edwardsville, Old Alton-Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville, and Marine-St. Jacob Road west of Highland, IL.

Several Levee Districts within District 8 are planning to install flood control gates on Monday. These efforts will close IL 3 near Cora and IL 155 west of Ruma.

Within the next 36 hours, the Rivers forecast indicate additional closures will be required. They inlcude: IL 100 through Grafton, IL 3 in Chester and the Brussels Ferry.

The Department will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers as well as several creeks and streams. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, www.dot.il.gov/road/closures.txt , for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/ .

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

