COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the following roads will be open by later today: Illinois Route 100 from U.S. 67 to Williams Street in Alton. Illinois 96 from the junction of County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier; Illinois Route 3 at Illinois Route 100 in Grafton; Illinois 96 at Illinois 100 in Calhoun County; Illinois 100 from Hardin to Kampsville.

As the rivers recede, IDOT plans to conduct debris removal plus inspections of culverts and roadways which could be positioned to be reopened and allow safe passage to all. Please be alert for equipment and workers on these roadway segments so this effort can be completed in a timely and safe manner.

Several current road closures continue due to flooding in the area: Brussels Ferry; Kaskaskia Street and Illinois Route 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester; Southbound traffic on U.S. 67 at the Clark Bridge, near West Alton, continues to be shifted to the northbound lanes; all lanes of Illinois 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher; Illinois 3 at Mary’s River to the levee at Cora /Jackson County Line; and Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Stump Lake Road in Grafton.

IDOT will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Based upon current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require the closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

