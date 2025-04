COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the opening of: IL 100 from IL 3 to IL 16 in Jersey County,

IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher,

Kaskaskia Street in Chester,

IL 100 in Jersey County from Illinois 100/16 Junction (Nutwood) to the Eldred Road intersection,

IL 96 from County Highway 2 to Pike County Line,

IL 100 in Calhoun County from Joe Page Bridge intersection to Pike County Line, and At NOON on 7/18/2019 : IL 3 Truck By-Pass in Chester (Water Street)

These road and facility closures continue due to the persistent flooding:

IL 16/100 from the Joe Page Bridge intersection in Hardin to Eldred Road in Jersey County, and

Joe Page Bridge.

