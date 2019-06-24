IDOT Announces Road, Ferry Openings, Continued Closures Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the OPENING of: IL 108 from Eldred to IL 100, Chester Bridge (MO 51 & IL 150), and Kampsville Ferry restored to NORMAL SERVICE (24 hour) These road and facility closures continue due to the persistent flooding: IL 100 from US 67 in Alton to IL 16 in Jersey County, IL 3, in Chester, Truck By-Pass (Water Street), IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher, Article continues after sponsor message Brussels Ferry, Kaskaskia Street in Chester, IL 100 in Calhoun County from junction of IL16/100 in Jersey County to Pike County ( revised ), IL 96 from County Highway 2 to Pike County Line (some roads open to local traffic), IL 3, in Randolph County, at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line, IL 16/100 between Eldred and Hardin including the Joe Page Bridge, IL 96, Kampsville, from IL 100 to Jefferson Avenue, IL 3, in Grafton, from Grafton Hills Road to IL 100, and Eldred Road from IL 108 to IL 16/100, Greene County More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending