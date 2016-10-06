COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, Illinois Route 111 between BP Lanes and East Hawthorne Street in Hartford, in Madison County, will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

The closure will continue for four days through Thursday, Oct. 10, 2016, then four additional days through Oct. 13, IDOT said.

IDOT said the road closure is necessary to allow Northern Southern Railway to rehabilitate a crossing. IDOT said a marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

“The department asks travelers to be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area,” IDOT said. For more information contact Rebecca Tharp at (618) 346-3197.

Additional information is available at http://sto-traffic.org

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

