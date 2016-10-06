COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, Illinois Route 111 between BP Lanes and East Hawthorne Street in Hartford, in Madison County, will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

The closure will continue for four days through Thursday, Oct. 10, 2016, then four additional days through Oct. 13, IDOT said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

IDOT said the road closure is necessary to allow Northern Southern Railway to rehabilitate a crossing. IDOT said a marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The department asks travelers to be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area,” IDOT said. For more information contact Rebecca Tharp at (618) 346-3197.

Additional information is available at http://sto-traffic.org

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this:

Oct 23, 2024 - Overnight Closure On Eastbound I-270 In Madison County Near Granite City

Oct 23, 2024 - Overnight Closure On Eastbound I-270 In Madison County

Oct 16, 2024 - Stan Musial Bridge Set to Reopen Ahead of Evening Rush Hour

4 days ago - St. Clair County: Northbound I-255 Lane Closures To Begin Nov. 20

Oct 30, 2024 - Madison County: Westbound I-270 Lane Closures Begin Nov. 1 Near Granite City

 