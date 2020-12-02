Belleville – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a road closure will be encountered on eastbound IL 15 at IL 13, in Belleville. Weather permitting, the eastbound lanes of IL 15 will be closed at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The lanes will be re-opened by 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4. This work is needed to replace a damaged bridge girder.

While the eastbound lanes of IL 15 are closed, detour signing will be in place to guide motorists around this closure. The westbound lanes of IL 15 will remain open during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

