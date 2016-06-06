COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered in the eastbound lanes of I-55/64, just east of the Poplar Street Bridge. The lane restrictions will be in place on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. The two left lanes will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The two right lanes will remain open to traffic during this work. It is anticipated all lanes will be re-opened to traffic at 3:00 p.m.

The lane restrictions are needed to repair an area of the concrete bridge deck.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

