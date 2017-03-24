COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the following rest area closures.

The I-64 Gateway Rest Area, Westbound, will be closed to all visitors and traffic beginning Monday, March 27, 2017. It is anticipated that the closure will go through May 11, 2017. I-64 Gateway Rest Area Eastbound will remain open during this closure.

The I-57 Post Oak Rest Area, Northbound, will be closed to all visitors and traffic beginning Wednesday, March 29, 2017. It is anticipated that the closure will go through May 15, 2017. I-57 Post Oak Rest Area, Southbound, will remain open during this closure.

The I-64 and I-57 rest area closures are necessary for lighting and other improvements at these facilities. Fager-McGee Commercial Construction and FW Electric are contracted through Illinois Capital Development Board to perform this work. Traffic control devices will be utilized to close the facilities to traffic.

The I-70 Silver Lake Rest Area, both Eastbound and Westbound, will be closed to all visitors and traffic beginning Monday, April 3, 2017. It is anticipated that these closures will go through May 5, 2017, weather permitting. These closure are necessary for parking lot resurfacing. Killian Corporation and Keeley & Sons Inc. are performing this work.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

