COLLINSVILLE - Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple roadways that will reopen today, including Illinois Route 100 between U.S. 67 in Alton and Illinois 3 in Grafton, Illinois Route 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton, Illinois 100 north of Kampsville in Calhoun County, and Illinois 143 at Illinois 255 in Wood River.

Until such time as these highways are opened for travel, the Department reminds all motorists to heed closure and all other signage – as significant debris has been deposited on flooded roadways. In addition, the necessary highway inspections cannot be completed until this debris is removed. We expect additional roadways to will reopen over the next 48 hours.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces several current road closures due to major flooding within District 8: Chester River Bridge across the Mississippi River due to closure of MO-51 in Perryville, MO; Illinois 100 from Illinois 108 in Kampsville to Pearl in Pike County; Illinois 100 @ Illinois 96 in Kampsville; Brussels Ferry; Illinois 3 south of Chester; Illinois 3 truck bypass (Water St.) in Chester; Kaskaskia Street in Chester; Illinois 155 in Prairie DuRocher; and US 67 from the Clark Bridge going into Missouri will have two-way traffic in the northbound lanes - providing one lane for each travel direction when entering Missouri. Access to/from Illinois at Alton remains available.

IDOT will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois throughout this event. Flooding has or will require closure of State Highways and Ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers as well as several creeks and streams. Over the next several days, IDOT will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures , for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

