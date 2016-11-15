Collinsville, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces ramp restrictions and closures near the MLK Bridge starting Tuesday, November 15, 2016. Today, the westbound ramp from Interstate 55 southbound will be closed starting at 9 AM. Access will remain available to the MLK Bridge from the main westbound (left hand) ramp.

The ramp closure is needed to perform soil borings, pavement cores, and roadway maintenance at this location. IDOT District 8 Bowman Yard forces will provide the needed Traffic Control and make the needed repairs while Amec Foster Wheeler conducts the subsurface investigation. Full access will be restored as soon as possible upon completion of this work. There will be no overnight closures associated with this effort.

It is anticipated these restrictions and closures will result in traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow additional travel time in and around the Poplar Street Complex. Traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way around and through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling through this area.

