BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces ramp closures will be encountered at the IL 13 and IL 15 interchange in Belleville.

Weather permitting, the ramp closures will occur as follows: The ramp from IL 15 eastbound to IL 13 eastbound will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7.

Motorists that need to travel to IL 13 eastbound during these times will be directed by detour signs to bypass this closure. These ramp closures are needed to replace a damaged bridge girder.

The ramp from IL 15 westbound to IL 13 westbound will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6 until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. Motorists that need to travel to IL 13 westbound during this time will be directed by detour signs to bypass this closure.

This ramp closure is needed to repair bridge expansion joints. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

