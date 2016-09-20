IL 159 Northbound Ramp to I-64 Westbound, St. Clair County

Collinsville – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced a ramp closure from IL 159 Northbound to I-64 Westbound on Tuesday September 20th and completing the same day, weather permitting. The work will be done between the hours of 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM. The ramp closure is needed to repair the driving surface on the ramp. This work will be completed by Illinois Department of Transportation employees.

Normal delays are expected. Motorists are encouraged to develop and utilize alternate routes during this period. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these lane closures. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone. Additional information is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

