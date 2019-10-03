COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a ramp closure will be encountered, on the ramp carrying traffic from northbound Black Lane to westbound I-55/70. Weather permitting, the ramp closure will occur Thursday, October 3, 2019, to repair the driving surface of the bridge. The ramp will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

