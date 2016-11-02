 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EAST ST. LOUIS - The IL 3 Spur between I-70 and Riverpark Drive in East St Louis will be open to traffic this week.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Department of Transportation today announces that the new section of IL 3 Spur between I-70 and Riverpark Drive in East St Louis will be opened to traffic after 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 3, 2016.

The contractor on this project is Baxmeyer Construction of Waterloo, Illinois. Joseph G. Gasaway is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in this area. If you have any questions concerning this project you may contact him at 618/346-3354.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this:

3 days ago - Former East St. Louis City Manager Wanted On Arrest Warrant

Oct 23, 2024 - ISP Arrests Suspect For Attempted Murder After East St. Louis Shooting

Oct 29, 2024 - Cahokia Heights Man Arrested In East St. Louis Shooting Incident From September

Nov 6, 2024 - Wildey Theater Showcasing Worldwide Cinema For St. Louis International Film Festival

Today - Illinois State Police Announces Results Of A Violent Crime Suppression Detail In The Metro East Area

 