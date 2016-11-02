EAST ST. LOUIS - The IL 3 Spur between I-70 and Riverpark Drive in East St Louis will be open to traffic this week.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Department of Transportation today announces that the new section of IL 3 Spur between I-70 and Riverpark Drive in East St Louis will be opened to traffic after 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 3, 2016.

The contractor on this project is Baxmeyer Construction of Waterloo, Illinois. Joseph G. Gasaway is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in this area. If you have any questions concerning this project you may contact him at 618/346-3354.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: