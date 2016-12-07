BRIGHTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the new Terpening Road intersection at Illinois Route 111 is expected to be opened to traffic on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, weather permitting. The existing Terpening Road intersection at Illinois 111 will be closed to all traffic at the same time the new intersection is opened to traffic.

IDOT asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, be aware as to which Terpening Road entrance is open, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

The contractor on this project is Stutz Excavating, Fosterburg, IL. John Adcock is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in this area. If you have questions concerning this project you may contact him at (618) 346-3352.

Additional information may also be available at www.stl-traffic.org/

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

