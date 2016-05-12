COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on eastbound Illinois Route 143, west of Illinois Route 3, at Enviroway, in Wood River, Illinois, began on Monday, May 9, 2016. The lane closures are needed to construct drainage improvements for ongoing levee certification. All work for this project is expected to be completed by June 15, 2016. This work is being completed by Keller Construction, Inc.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these lane closures. The Department asks that all motorists look for ROAD CONSTRUCTION AHEAD signs, to be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone. Additional information is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/ .

