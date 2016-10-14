IDOT announces lane restrictions for the week of Oct. 17, 2016 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND/MADISON COUNTIES IL 140 from Olive Road east of Alhambra in Madison County to the north intersection of IL 127 in Bond County intermittently restricted to one lane daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM to place a bituminous surface on this route through the end of October 2016. (SEP) CLINTON COUNTY IL 127/US 50 intermittently restricted to one lane from 0.2 miles north of Williams Rd. to 11th in Carlyle daily between the hours of 6:00 AM and 8:30 PM to perform pavement repair, asphalt resurfacing, and sidewalk ramp repair through October 2016. (SEP) GREENE COUNTY IL 106 between the Scott County Line and US 67 in White Hall will be intermittently restricted to one lane daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM to construct a new asphalt overlay through November 2016. (JA) JERSEY COUNTY Terpening Road between IL 111 and Conrad Road closed to thru traffic to construct a new asphalt roadway through the end of October 2016. Detour signs will be in place to allow access to Conrad Road and Terpening Road. (JA) IL 3 from Grafton Hills Rd. to IL 109 near Grafton one lane restricted to perform widening, box culvert extensions and resurfacing through December 2017. (JA) MADISON COUNTY IL 3/111 (Homer Adams Parkway) at Golf Road, lane restrictions to construct intersection and drainage improvements for the proposed Alton Multimodal Facility through June 2017. (Ops) IL 4, St. Jacob, structure over the East Fork of Silver Creek approximately 0.7 mile north of US 40, reduced to one-way traffic with width restrictions in place and temporary traffic signals for the remainder of construction through late Fall 2016. (SEP) IL 160 in Madison County between Herman Street and Silvery Lake Road near the Village of Grantfork intermittently restricted between the hours of 6:00 AM and 8:30 PM to one lane to construct a new asphalt overlay through October 2016. (SEP) SIU Northern Access Road over Cahokia Creek between IL 143 and New Poag Road will be reduced to one lane for approximately one month. At that time, the northbound and southbound lanes will both be reduced to one lane for the remainder of the project to repair the surfaces of both bridges through fall 2017. (JA) MARION COUNTY US 50 in Marion County between Metcalf Road and Beard Road intermittently restricted to one lane daily between the hours of 6:00 AM and 8:30 PM to make pavement repairs and construct a new asphalt surface through November 2016. (SEP) US 50, at the Brubaker Creek Bridge approximately two miles east of Salem, is reduced to one lane, and two-way traffic is being maintained through this area via the temporary traffic signals. This work is required to replace the existing structure and should be completed by the end of October 2016. (SEP) MONROE/ST. CLAIR COUNTIES **NEW** I-255 between Collinsville Road and the Mississippi River will have lane restrictions to complete pavement repairs as follows: On Saturday, October 15, 2016, two of three lanes will be restricted between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. One lane will remain open at all times in both directions. Beginning Monday, October 17, 2016, two of three lanes will be restricted in both directions Monday through Thursday between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM until mid-November. One lane will remain open at all times between these hours. (JGG)
RANDOLPH COUNTY IL 150 from Allen St. to IL 3 and IL 3 from IL 150 to Crosby Street intermittently restricted to one lane between the hours of 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM through mid-November 2016. (JGG) Roots Rd., between Oakview Rd. and Collins Rd., is open but is utilizing flaggers for painting of the existing bridge carrying Roots Rd. over the Union Pacific Railroad through October 30, 2016. (JGG) ST. CLAIR COUNTY I-55/64 westbound, between 3rd and Tudor Ave., the right lane remains closed through November 2016, at which time the next sequence of work will require that the left lane be closed through Spring 2017. Throughout the duration of this work, one lane of traffic will be closed at all times leaving two lanes open for traffic to construct a new ramp that will connect eastbound traffic from the Martin Luther King Bridge to westbound I-55/64. (JGG) I-64, from the Green Mount Rd. interchange to the IL 4 interchange, eastbound and westbound daily and nightly lane restrictions to add additional lanes to I-64 and construct a new interchange at Rieder Rd. through June 2017. All westbound lanes, west of IL 158, will remain open from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM and all westbound lanes, east of IL 158, will remain open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. All eastbound lanes, west of IL 158, will remain open from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM and from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM and all eastbound lanes, east of IL 158, will remain open from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. (SEP) I-255, between IL 15 and Collinsville Rd., lanes restricted to replace the asphalt surface on the shoulders through mid-November. Two lanes will remain open in both directions at all times. (JGG) IL 13 under IL 15, Belleville, closed to all traffic through spring 2017. (SEP) IL 15 bridges over IL 13, Belleville, one lane closed in each direction of bridges through spring 2017. (SEP) IL 157 at IL 161/St. Clair Ave., the bridge carrying IL 157 over IL 161/St. Clair Ave. closed for removal and replacement of the bridge through fall 2016. A marked detour and message boards utilizing routes IL 15 and I-64 will be in place to route traffic around this closure. (JGG) IL 161 over Silver Creek Overflow reduced intermittently to one lane during daylight hours until temporary traffic signals are installed. Once the temporary traffic signals are installed, IL 161 will be reduced to one lane and two-way traffic will be maintained via the temporary traffic signals in order to repair the existing structure through late November 2016. (JGG)





Rieder Rd., from US 50 to Wherry Rd., closed except to local traffic to reconstruct Rieder Rd. and construct a new interstate interchange with I-64 through mid-May 2017. (SEP) IL 157 and Main/State Street in East St. Louis will have intermittent lane closures as follows through late October: State Street eastbound lanes will be restricted to one lane approaching the intersection with IL 157.

Main Street westbound lanes will be restricted to one lane approaching the intersection with IL 157.

IL 157 will be restricted to one lane in both directions through the intersection. (JGG) List of daily lane closures, weather permitting: MONDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2016 No lane restrictions to report TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2016 No lane restrictions to report WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2016 No lane restrictions to report THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2016 No lane restrictions to report FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2016 No lane restrictions to report SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2016 No lane restrictions to report SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2016 No lane restrictions to report Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stay-connected/news-releases/Construction/releases For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.