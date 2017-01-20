COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions and ramp closures along WB Interstate 64 at IL Route 158 near Scott Air Force Base on Monday and Tuesday. Weather permitting, the right lane of WB I-64 and both WB ramps along the north side of Interstate 64 will be closed starting at 9:30 AM and ending by 3:30 PM, on both Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th.

The lane and ramp closures are needed to perform emergency pavement maintenance at this location. IDOT District 8 Belleville forces will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible within this repair each day.

It is anticipated these restrictions and closures will result in significant traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow additional travel time in and around Scott Air Force Base. Advance dynamic message boards have been deployed to warn motorists in advance of this work. Additional traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

