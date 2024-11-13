ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced lane closures on northbound US 67, starting Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. The closures are necessary for emergency bridge deck patching on the Clark Bridge, with the right lane being closed during this time. The work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling through this area should anticipate delays and are encouraged to allow additional time for their journeys. IDOT advises drivers to consider using alternate routes when feasible to avoid the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is important for drivers to remain vigilant, adhering to changed conditions and posted signs, while also obeying speed limits and avoiding the use of mobile devices in the area.

For further updates from IDOT District 8, residents can follow their social media account on X at @IDOTDistrict8 or check the IDOT traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com for details on local construction.

More like this: