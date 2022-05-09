Pontoon Beach– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures of IL 162 between IL 157 and Nameoki Rd. near Granite City beginning on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This project will update pavement marking and it should be completed by the end of the month.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert to changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. from Romeoville, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.