ROXANA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today lane closures will be encountered on both Northbound and Southbound Illinois Route 111, north of Madison Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

These lane closures are necessary to initiate pavement repairs. Work is being completed by Widman Construction, IDOT said.

"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT's Joseph Monroe said. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."

