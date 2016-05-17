COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced I-270 from the Riverview interchange in Missouri to Illinois Route 3 will have lane closures beginning May 23, 2016. These lane restrictions are necessary to obtain survey information for an upcoming project on I-270 in this area. This work should be completed by May 27, 2016, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone.

The Sub Consultant on this project is EDSI out of St. Louis, Missouri. Karen Geldert is the Senior Project Studies Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the area. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact her at 618/346-3157.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

