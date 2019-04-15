EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces daytime ramp closures will be encountered in the Poplar Street Complex. Weather permitting, the ramp closures will occur as follows:

On Monday, April 15, the ramp carrying traffic from northbound Illinois 3 to eastbound I-55/64 was closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17, the ramp carrying traffic from westbound I-55/64 to southbound Tudor Avenue will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The ramp closures are needed to perform bridge inspections. During these ramp closures, motorists will need to utilize alternate routes.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

