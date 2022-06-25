JERSEY COUNTY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on Illinois 100 at Elsah Creek beginning on Monday, June 27, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction. This closure is needed to perform bridge painting and it should be completed by mid-July.

Immediately following the completion of that work, another lane closure will begin on the same road at Chautauqua Creek. Traffic will again be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction. This closure is also needed for bridge painting and should be completed in by mid-August.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

