DUPO - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a right lane closure will be encountered on northbound Interstate 255 near Dupo beginning Tuesday, September 3, at 9 a.m. through Friday, September 6, at 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the right lane will be closed between exit 10 and exit 13. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to do pavement repair work. IDOT District 8 crews will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.