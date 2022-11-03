GRANITE CITY -The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure in the eastbound direction of I-270 between Riverview Drive in Missouri and IL 3 beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, weather permitting. One eastbound lane will remain open throughout the weekend. This work is needed to do bridge deck repairs. All lanes will be opened on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction Company II, LLC of Chicago, IL.

