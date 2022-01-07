

KAMPSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announces the Kampsville Ferry will close at 5 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, due to a significant ice collection in the Illinois River.

"This closure will remain in place until the Illinois River clears and the Kampsville Ferry can make consistent safe crossings," IDOT said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Please consider the Joe Page Bridge at Hardin and Brussels Ferry north of Grafton to access and egress Calhoun County during this closure."

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction.

Details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.