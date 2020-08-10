JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on US 67 between Crystal Lake Rd. and 0.4 miles north of Fulkerson Road, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, weather permitting. The work is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020.

Work will take place each weekday between 7:00 A.M. and 5:30 P.M. During these times, drivers will experience delays. It is asked that motorists avoid this area as much as possible.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.