JERSEYVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today in its intermittent lane closures list that work will start Monday, July 18, 2022, on Illinois Route 109 between U.S 67 and Illinois Route 3, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers, IDOT said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This closure is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and it should be completed by October of 2022," added IDOT.

Motorists need to exhibit patience and avoid the area whenever possible.