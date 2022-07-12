JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures on Illinois Route 109 between U.S. 67 and Illinois Route 3 beginning on Monday, July 18, 2022, weather permitting.

IDOT said two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This closure is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and it should be completed by October of 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert to changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map at http://gettingaroundillinois.com/