IDOT Announces Intermittent Lane Closures On Homer Adams Parkway Beginning Oct. 25.

ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures of the westbound lanes of IL 3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Alton Square Mall Drive and Alby St. beginning on October 25, 2022, weather permitting. This work is needed to perform pavement repairs and is expected to be done by the end of October.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the C. E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.