EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced its plans for intermittent closures of all westbound lanes of I-55/I-64 between 3rd Street and Tudor Avenue, approaching the Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis. These intermittent closures are scheduled for the overnight hours on Thursday , June 1, 2017 between the hours of 7:00 PM and 5:00 AM. These closures will be limited to 15 minutes each and are necessary to install new overhead sign structures associated with the new ramp being constructed.

The General Contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois. Mr. Joel Cumby is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at (618) 346-3351.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow them at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.