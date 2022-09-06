COLUMBIA – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois Rt 3 from I-255 to Gilmore Lake in Columbia will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, weather permitting. This work will take place daily. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. All northbound lanes will remain open between 6 a.m.-9 a.m., and all Southbound lanes will remain open between 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and then resurface the roadway and is expected to be completed by the end of Summer 2023.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is The Christ Bros of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.