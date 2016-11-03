COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of Illinois Route 100 and State Street in Alton, starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

IDOT said the work will continue for an estimated five days through 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18.

“The lane reduction is a necessity to allow Illinois American Water to work on a water main,” IDOT said.

IDOT asks that travelers be patient and use extra caution near and throughout the work area. For questions, contact Paula Lehmann at (618) 346-3170.

