EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced its plans to remove a section of the left lane closure on westbound I-64/55 between the exit to the Martin Luther King Bridge and 3rd Street in East St. Louis beginning on Monday, May 15, 2017, weather permitting. However, the left lane on westbound I-64/55 from 3rd Street to Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis will remain closed through the summer to complete the connection of the new ramp.

During the removal of this lane closure, traffic will be reduced to one lane. After morning rush hour on Monday, May 15, 2017, crews will temporarily close the left two lanes of I-55/64 to remove the traffic control devices. One lane will remain open throughout the day. This work is anticipated to be complete by 5:00 PM.

Extensive delays are expected at this location during this work and motorists are urged to plan accordingly and utilize alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

The General Contractor on this project is Haier Plumbing and Heating, Inc., of Okawville, Illinois. Mr. Joel Cumby is the Supervising Field Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at (618) 346-3351.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

