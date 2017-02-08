COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the Clark Bridge, US 67 southbound left lane, in Alton, on Thursday, Feb. 9, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The lane restrictions are needed to install new cameras on the bridge.

Weather permitting and if the installation is completed in a timely manner, there is a possibility the northbound lane may be restricted on Thursday until 3 p.m. or Friday, February 10th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic delays may be encountered. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this: