GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces daily ramp and lane closures will be encountered on southbound Illinois Route 255, at Exit 19, the exit to Humbert Road, beginning Tuesday, May 14, and running through Friday, May 17, 2019, from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

These ramp and lane closures are necessary to perform bridge approach pavement repairs at the bridge carrying southbound Illinois 255 over the Kansas City Southern Railroad immediately north of the bridge over Humbert Road. Work is being completed by the Department’s Day Labor Section.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

