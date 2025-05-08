SPRINGFIELD – Today, the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) announced that it resolved multiple complaints of unpaid wages and is distributing more than $483,000 to affected workers. The payments are part of a settlement agreement reached with Beecher, Illinois-based contractor, Bulk Storage, Inc. In addition to the wages recovered for the workers involved in the claims, the Contractor will pay $85,000 in penalties to IDOL.

“This agreement underscores the importance of ensuring that workers are paid the wages they’ve earned and are owed,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “Recovering these funds not only makes these workers whole but underscores that every employer on public works and construction projects is expected to follow the law and uphold their obligations.”

After an investigation, IDOL determined the Contractor failed to pay wages and/or benefits to more than three dozen workers as required under the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act. The Prevailing Wage Act requires contractors and subcontractors to pay laborers, workers, and mechanics employed on public works projects, no less than the general prevailing rate of wages (consisting of hourly cash wages plus fringe benefits) for work of similar character in the locality where the work is performed.

The agreement does not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing on the part of Contractor.

If a worker believes they have not been properly compensated for work performed in Illinois, they can file a complaint online or call 312-793-2800 with questions.

