SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) has released the 2025 prevailing wage rates for construction trades for all counties in the State.

The updated rates, which took effect Tuesday, July 15, are the result of IDOL’s annual statewide survey conducted under the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act.

The Act requires that workers on publicly funded construction and infrastructure projects be paid wages consistent with local standards. This ensures taxpayer dollars stay in the Illinois economy—supporting local workers, promoting quality jobs, and fostering fair competition among contractors.

Each June, IDOL determines the prevailing wage rates by reviewing compensation—defined as hourly base pay plus annualized fringe benefits—commonly paid to workers performing similar jobs on public works in each locality.

“Illinois continues to invest in its workforce and communities through strong prevailing wage protections,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “These rates ensure that workers are paid fairly and that responsible contractors have a level playing field when bidding for public works projects.”

Individuals who wish to object to the posted 2025 rates have until Thursday, August 14, 2025, to submit a written objection to the Department. If accepted, objections will be heard by an Administrative Law Judge.

To view the 2025 prevailing wage rates by county and construction trade, visit IDOL’s website.

