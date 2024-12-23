SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) has created a new Informal Resolution and Mediation Unit, which will help workers and employers resolve straightforward claims before they reach an administrative hearing or litigation.

By bringing parties together to resolve their disputes, informal resolution and mediation processes can resolve claims more quickly and efficiently, saving time, resources, and money for everyone involved.

“The Informal Resolution and Mediation Unit is not only beneficial for workers and employers, it also allows IDOL to prioritize enforcement resources on complex, strategic, or high-impact investigations,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan.

The Unit currently has two primary functions:

A pilot project for proactive resolution of single employee, low-dollar wage claims; and

Administration of the new Illinois Freelance Worker Protection Act.

As the Unit grows and evaluates outcomes from the pilot project, it will work to identify other laws administered by IDOL that may be appropriate for voluntary informal resolution and mediation.

