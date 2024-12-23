SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) has created a new Informal Resolution and Mediation Unit, which will help workers and employers resolve straightforward claims before they reach an administrative hearing or litigation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

By bringing parties together to resolve their disputes, informal resolution and mediation processes can resolve claims more quickly and efficiently, saving time, resources, and money for everyone involved.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Informal Resolution and Mediation Unit is not only beneficial for workers and employers, it also allows IDOL to prioritize enforcement resources on complex, strategic, or high-impact investigations,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan.

The Unit currently has two primary functions:

  • A pilot project for proactive resolution of single employee, low-dollar wage claims; and
  • Administration of the new Illinois Freelance Worker Protection Act.

As the Unit grows and evaluates outcomes from the pilot project, it will work to identify other laws administered by IDOL that may be appropriate for voluntary informal resolution and mediation.

More like this:

Principia Mediation Team Coach Reflects on Successful Competition
Mar 5, 2025
Principia College Places in International Mediation Tournament and Celebrates INADR Award Honoring Team Founder
Feb 22, 2025
IDOL Works to Compensate Hundreds of Laid Off Workers
Dec 5, 2024
Budzinski Votes No On Continuing Resolution: She Lists Impact On Her District's Projects
Mar 12, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit To Protect Libraries And Museums
Yesterday

 