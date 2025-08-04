SPRINGFIELD – As preparations ramp up for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, inspectors with the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) are on site ensuring that every amusement ride is thoroughly examined and approved for operation before the Midway opens to the public.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said IDOL Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division Manager Brian Fox. “Each ride is carefully inspected to make sure it meets all safety and structural standards. If you see the IDOL permit sticker, the ride is approved for use.”

The State Fair represents IDOL’s second largest annual inspection effort, following only the inspection of rides at Six Flags Great America.

For the fair, IDOL deploys a team of six experienced inspectors to examine rides and attractions—not just at setup, but throughout the event to ensure continued compliance.

To help families prepare, IDOL encourages parents and guardians to review ride safety tips with children ahead of their visit.

If you notice a ride without a permit sticker or have concerns about the safety of any attraction, please contact IDOL during business hours at (217) 557-3112, after hours at (217) 993-2941, or file a report online.

