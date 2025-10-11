SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor’s (IDOL) On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (On-Site) is celebrating the Staunton Fire Protection District (SFPD) for earning the 2025 International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Health, Safety and Survival Section Billy Goldfeder Fire Service Organizational Safety Award.

The award recognizes people and organizations that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to fire service health and safety. SFPD’s collaboration with On-Site, and its inclusion in federal OSHA’s Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) were highlighted by the IAFC as key factors in the district’s selection.

SFPD achieved SHARP designation in May 2017 and remains the only volunteer fire department in the nation to hold the certification. It is also one of only four SHARP-designated fire departments in Illinois. SHARP is a federal recognition program that acknowledges small employers with exemplary safety and health management systems.

“Staunton Fire Protection District’s continued dedication to workplace safety sets the standard not just for Illinois, but for fire departments across the country,” said Erik Kambarian, Chief of the Division of Occupational Safety and Health, which operates the On-Site program. “We are proud to support their efforts through SHARP, and we congratulate them on this well-deserved national honor.”

The award was presented earlier this month at the IAFC’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida, where national leaders recognized Staunton Fire Protection District for its proactive approach to firefighter safety and the strong working partnership with IDOL.

“One of the key elements of our application for the Billy Goldfeder Organizational Safety Award was our ongoing relationship with IDOL,” said SFPD Chief Rick Haase. “The award committee was very impressed with the safety program that organization had developed and even more impressed that organization had obtained state and national OSHA SHARP recognition as an all-volunteer organization.”

IDOL’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health remains committed to working with fire departments and first responders across the state to ensure the safety of personnel and the communities they serve.

The Division’s enforcement program, IL OSHA, covers all state and local government workplaces. Illinois operates as a state-plan state and IL OSHA must adopt standards that are at least as effective as federal OSHA standards.

Small- to medium-sized businesses in Illinois as well as high-hazard state and local government employers are encouraged to take advantage of the free and confidential services offered by the Division’s On-Site program. These consultations provide expert guidance for employers aiming to strengthen workplace safety and health practices. For more information about the On-Site Consultation Program, call 800-972-4216, email dol.consultation@illinois.gov, or visit the WorkSafe website.

The 21(d) On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement is funded by a federal grant covering 90 percent of the program's budget, with the remaining 10 percent provided by State funds.

