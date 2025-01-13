CHICAGO – The last day of Open Enrollment for the Get Covered Illinois Health Insurance Marketplace is Wednesday, January 15th, 2025.

“We encourage all Illinois residents who do not have health insurance coverage to visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov before Open Enrollment ends at midnight on January 15th,” said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. “There is still time to access free enrollment assistance and to sign up for a quality, affordable plan that has the protections provided by the Affordable Care Act, such as covering pre-existing conditions and offering free preventative and wellness services.”

Financial assistance is available for qualified consumers who buy their health coverage at GetCoveredIllinois.gov. “A majority of consumers can find health plans on the Marketplace for $10 or less a month,” said IDOI Director Ann Gillespie. “The advanced premium tax credits available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) have made health coverage more affordable for thousands of Illinois residents and families.” ARPA passed in 2021 and expanded Marketplace tax credits through 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coverage for consumers who enroll by the deadline on January 15th will begin on February 1st. Illinoisans can still enroll in coverage through the Get Covered Illinois Marketplace after Open Enrollment ends if they have a qualifying life event, including losing job-based coverage, getting married, having a child, adopting a child, or moving.

Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the official health insurance marketplace or "exchange" for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government. Get Covered Illinois is transitioning to become a fully independent State-Based Marketplace. Follow our progress here.

For information on the Get Covered Illinois Marketplace Open Enrollment period, visit: GetCoveredIllinois.gov.

More like this: