SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) will participate in at least 10 hiring events open to the public in various locations throughout February and March. These events provide an opportunity for anyone interested in a career with IDOC to learn more about the application process. IDOC recruiters will be available to answer questions and assist individuals with the application process on-site.

Along with correctional officers, IDOC is currently seeking nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers, and more to join its team. The State of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick, and personal days; wellness program; upward mobility program; deferred compensation plan; and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 10 statewide IDOC locations. For questions, email idocjobs@illinois.gov.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOC recruiters will be on-site to meet with prospective applicants at the following events open to the public:

February

2/18 – IDES Peoria Job Fair, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at 406 Elm St, Peoria, IL 61605

2/20 - Will County Worknet Job Fair, 5-7 p.m. at Joliet Central High School, 201 E Jefferson St, Joliet, IL 60432

2/25 – Carlinville Public Job Fair, 1-4 p.m. at 829 W Main St, Carlinville, IL 62626

2/26 - Catalyst Job Fair, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477

2/26 - Work 4 Illinois, 1-4 p.m. at Bloomington Public Library, 205 East Olive Steet, Bloomington, IL 61701

2/28 - Catalyst Job Fair, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Rockford Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 200 S Bell School Rd, Rockford, IL 61108

March

3/4 – Peoria Hiring Event (State Agencies), 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at 406 Elm St, Peoria, IL 61605

3/11 – Pathways to Professions Career Expo, 2-5 p.m. at Romeoville Athletic Center, 55 Phelps Ave, Romeoville, IL 60446

3/18 – IDES Peoria Job Fair, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at 406 Elm St. Peoria, IL 61605

3/27 – Work 4 Illinois, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) – Sterling, 406 Avenue C Sterling, IL 61081

3/29 – Asian American Employment Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Public Library, 205 East Olive Steet, Bloomington, IL 61701

For more information on upcoming IDOC recruiting events, visit Career Opportunities and follow us on social media.

More like this: