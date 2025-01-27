SPRINGFIELD – This month, the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) established two new partnerships to address needs and expand training opportunities for cadets across Illinois.

To support corrections facilities in the Southern Region, IDOC has signed an intergovernmental agreement with John A. Logan Community College in Carterville to prepare cadets for careers at Big Muddy River, Centralia, Pinckneyville, Menard, Shawnee, and Vienna Correctional Centers.

Following that agreement, IDOC signed another intergovernmental agreement with Elementary School District 54 in Morris to support training efforts for cadets in the Northern Region, who will go on to serve at Joliet Treatment Center, Joliet Inpatient Treatment Center, Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center, Pontiac, and Sheridan Correctional Centers. These agreements are a result of collaborative discussions with AFSCME Council 31.

“These new partnerships underscore our dedication to meeting the staffing needs of facilities across all regions of Illinois while strengthening our connections in those communities,” said Acting Director Latoya Hughes.

“By working with local institutions like John A. Logan Community College and Morris Elementary School District 54, we’re preparing the next generation of correctional officers and supporting the regions they will serve. We look forward to continued collaboration with AFSCME Council 31 to ensure the successful development of these training locations. This effort underscores our commitment to building a stronger workforce and providing the necessary resources for our staff and the individuals in our custody.”

These new pilot locations will serve as temporary training facilities to help fill much-needed vacancies. While the Training Academy in Decatur remains the Department’s primary training hub, the new regional academies in the Northern and Southern regions demonstrate IDOC’s dedication to strengthening its workforce by offering accessible and localized training opportunities. IDOC anticipates that this initiative—partnering with schools and community colleges to utilize additional training space—could increase training class capacity by up to 300%.

“As we move into the new year, hiring remains a top priority for the Department,” said Chief of Staff Daniel Monti. “These partnerships are a critical step in ensuring we have the resources to recruit, train, and prepare the skilled workforce needed to meet the demands of our facilities. By establishing regional academies, we are addressing staffing shortages and creating more accessible and effective pathways for individuals who want to serve their communities as part of our team, allowing them to train closer to home.”

Prospective correctional officers can find detailed information about the application and hiring process on IDOC’s website. Once the application is submitted, IDOC’s Central Screening Office will notify applicants with instructions on selecting and preparing for an upcoming screening event. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, have a High School Diploma or GED certificate, and be eligible to work in the United States. A list of current screening events is available online and is updated at least monthly on IDOC’s website and social media channels.

Along with correctional officers, IDOC is currently seeking nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers, and more to join its team. The State of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick, and personal days; a wellness program; an upward mobility program; a deferred compensation plan, and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations. For questions, email idocjobs@illinois.gov.

