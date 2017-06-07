JOLIET - The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating an incident which occurred at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Offender Joshua Matthews, R15976, was transported to the hospital by ambulance and IDOC security staff on June 6. On June 7, at approximately 3:35 a.m., Matthews displayed a makeshift weapon and informed the assigned correctional officer and a certified nurse’s assistant that they were being held hostage.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shortly thereafter, the Joliet Police Department was notified and they responded to the scene at approximately 3:55 a.m. The offender was secured and the situation was under control less than an hour later, at approximately 4:20 a.m. No physical injuries to hospital staff, IDOC staff, or the offender were reported.

The Illinois Department of Corrections has launched an investigation and is working with the Joliet Police Department and hospital staff to gather facts about the incident. No additional details are available at this time.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the Department will forward the information to the Will County State’s Attorney.

More like this: