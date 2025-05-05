SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets.

“This program grows in popularity each year because it provides a safe and convenient way for farmers and agrichemical facilities to dispose of empty pesticide containers,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Repurposing the plastic into pallets is far better for the environment than shipping them off to landfills.”

Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry. Participants are responsible for rinsing them and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. Participants are responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom.

Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the Department’s container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic). Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to one-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). G. Phillips and Sons, LLC is offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Please contact them at 678-232-6047 to learn more.

The program is a cooperative venture between IDOA, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, LLC, Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.

To obtain a free brochure about the program, call IDOA toll free at 1-800-641-3934.

Permanent collection sites:

County

Location

City

Contact

Phone #

Pike

Logan Agri Srv, Inc.

Griggsville

Josh Schaver

(217) 833-2375

Lawrence

Klein Flying Service

Lawrenceville

Ryan Klein

(812) 890-6685

White

Klein Flying Service

Carmi

Bri Klein

(812) 890-8605

Single Day Collection Sites:

AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

*** Site hours are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Date/Time

Location

Contact

07/16 PM

Southern FS

Pulaski

Pulaski

Ryan Moss

(618) 845-3333

07/17 ***

Bockhorn Ag, Inc.

Sparta

Randolph

Justin Bockhorn

(618) 443-3905

07/17 PM

Gateway FS

Waterloo

Monroe

Tim Keller

(618) 939-8237

07/18 AM

Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.

New Baden

Clinton

John Engelmann

(618) 588-3525

07/18 PM

Irvington Elevator Co

Irvington

Washington

Steve Seidel

(618) 249-6206

07/21 AM

Effingham Equity

Montrose

Effingham

Andy Meinhart

(217) 342-3123

07/21 PM

Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.

Vandalia

Fayette

Dylan Reeter

(618) 283-1263

07/22 AM

M & M Service Co

Girard

Macoupin

Brian McKinney

(217) 627-2151

07/22 PM

Effingham Equity

Pana

Christian

Andy Meinhart

(217) 342-3123

07/23 AM

Wabash Valley Serv Co

Ellery

Wayne

Kent Ochs

618-516-1697

07/23 PM

Southern FS

Macedonia

Franklin

Joe Heard

(618) 728-4358

07/24 AM

Prairieland FS, Inc.

Greenview

Menard

Chuck Ranson

(217) 968-2282

07/24 PM

Sunrise FS

Virginia

Cass

Zach Witherell

(217) 836-0763

07/25 AM

United Prairie, LLC

Tuscola

Douglas

Matt Whittington

(217) 621-2485

07/25 PM

Heritage FS, Inc.

Gilman

Iroquois

Chris King

(815) 707-7020

07/28 AM

Chem-Gro, Inc.

Bowen

Hancock

Todd Nelson

(217) 842-5514

07/28 PM

Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.

Blandinsville

McDonough

Travis Weaver

(309) 652-3694

07/29 AM

Prairieland FS, Inc.

Rushville

Schuyler

Derek Prather

(217) 322-2028

07/29 PM

Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.

Galesburg

Knox

Michael Bern

(309) 299-6403

07/30 AM

Earlybird Feed & Fert

Deer Creek

Tazewell

Karmon Gudeman

(309) 620-1440

07/30 PM

Ag-land FS, Inc.

Hanna City

Peoria

Jarret Summers

(309) 565-4315

07/31 AM

Chebanse Ag

Chebanse

Kankakee

Dean Schafer

(815) 697-2392

07/31 PM

Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.

Saunemin

Livingston

Eric Green

(815) 832-4491

08/01 AM

Grainco FS, Inc.

Lostant

LaSalle

Bill Fassig

(815) 368-3215

08/01 PM

Helena Agri Enterprises

Toluca

Woodford

Steve Miller

(815) 452-2377

08/04 AM

Helena Agri Enterprises

Kirkland

DeKalb

Gary Hopkins

(815) 522-6120

08/04 PM

CHS Inc.

Maple Park

Kane

Paul Ramm

(630) 247-8882

08/05 AM

Conserv FS, Inc.

Marengo

McHenry

Brett Wolter

(815) 568-7211

08/05 PM

Conserv FS, Inc.

Rockford

Winnebago

Mike Webb

(815) 703-4612

08/06 AM

Pearl City Elevator, Inc.

Dakota

Stephenson

Lucas Hagemann

(815) 541-8642

08/06 PM

Carroll Service Co.

Milledgeville

Carroll

Riley Warnken

(815) 225-7101

