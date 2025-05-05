SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets.

“This program grows in popularity each year because it provides a safe and convenient way for farmers and agrichemical facilities to dispose of empty pesticide containers,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Repurposing the plastic into pallets is far better for the environment than shipping them off to landfills.”

Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry. Participants are responsible for rinsing them and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. Participants are responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom.

Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the Department’s container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic). Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to one-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). G. Phillips and Sons, LLC is offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Please contact them at 678-232-6047 to learn more.

The program is a cooperative venture between IDOA, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, LLC, Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.

To obtain a free brochure about the program, call IDOA toll free at 1-800-641-3934.

Permanent collection sites:

County Location City Contact Phone # Pike Logan Agri Srv, Inc. Griggsville Josh Schaver (217) 833-2375 Lawrence Klein Flying Service Lawrenceville Ryan Klein (812) 890-6685 White Klein Flying Service Carmi Bri Klein (812) 890-8605

Single Day Collection Sites:

AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

*** Site hours are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Date/Time Location Contact 07/16 PM Southern FS Pulaski Pulaski Ryan Moss (618) 845-3333 07/17 *** Bockhorn Ag, Inc. Sparta Randolph Justin Bockhorn (618) 443-3905 07/17 PM Gateway FS Waterloo Monroe Tim Keller (618) 939-8237 07/18 AM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. New Baden Clinton John Engelmann (618) 588-3525 07/18 PM Irvington Elevator Co Irvington Washington Steve Seidel (618) 249-6206 07/21 AM Effingham Equity Montrose Effingham Andy Meinhart (217) 342-3123 07/21 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Vandalia Fayette Dylan Reeter (618) 283-1263 07/22 AM M & M Service Co Girard Macoupin Brian McKinney (217) 627-2151 07/22 PM Effingham Equity Pana Christian Andy Meinhart (217) 342-3123 07/23 AM Wabash Valley Serv Co Ellery Wayne Kent Ochs 618-516-1697 07/23 PM Southern FS Macedonia Franklin Joe Heard (618) 728-4358 07/24 AM Prairieland FS, Inc. Greenview Menard Chuck Ranson (217) 968-2282 07/24 PM Sunrise FS Virginia Article continues after sponsor message Cass Zach Witherell (217) 836-0763 07/25 AM United Prairie, LLC Tuscola Douglas Matt Whittington (217) 621-2485 07/25 PM Heritage FS, Inc. Gilman Iroquois Chris King (815) 707-7020 07/28 AM Chem-Gro, Inc. Bowen Hancock Todd Nelson (217) 842-5514 07/28 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Blandinsville McDonough Travis Weaver (309) 652-3694 07/29 AM Prairieland FS, Inc. Rushville Schuyler Derek Prather (217) 322-2028 07/29 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Galesburg Knox Michael Bern (309) 299-6403 07/30 AM Earlybird Feed & Fert Deer Creek Tazewell Karmon Gudeman (309) 620-1440 07/30 PM Ag-land FS, Inc. Hanna City Peoria Jarret Summers (309) 565-4315 07/31 AM Chebanse Ag Chebanse Kankakee Dean Schafer (815) 697-2392 07/31 PM Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc. Saunemin Livingston Eric Green (815) 832-4491 08/01 AM Grainco FS, Inc. Lostant LaSalle Bill Fassig (815) 368-3215 08/01 PM Helena Agri Enterprises Toluca Woodford Steve Miller (815) 452-2377 08/04 AM Helena Agri Enterprises Kirkland DeKalb Gary Hopkins (815) 522-6120 08/04 PM CHS Inc. Maple Park Kane Paul Ramm (630) 247-8882 08/05 AM Conserv FS, Inc. Marengo McHenry Brett Wolter (815) 568-7211 08/05 PM Conserv FS, Inc. Rockford Winnebago Mike Webb (815) 703-4612 08/06 AM Pearl City Elevator, Inc. Dakota Stephenson Lucas Hagemann (815) 541-8642 08/06 PM Carroll Service Co. Milledgeville Carroll Riley Warnken (815) 225-7101

