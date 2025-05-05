IDOA To Offer Free Recycling Program For Agrichemical Containers
SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets.
“This program grows in popularity each year because it provides a safe and convenient way for farmers and agrichemical facilities to dispose of empty pesticide containers,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Repurposing the plastic into pallets is far better for the environment than shipping them off to landfills.”
Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry. Participants are responsible for rinsing them and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. Participants are responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom.
Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the Department’s container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic). Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to one-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). G. Phillips and Sons, LLC is offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Please contact them at 678-232-6047 to learn more.
The program is a cooperative venture between IDOA, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, LLC, Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.
To obtain a free brochure about the program, call IDOA toll free at 1-800-641-3934.
Permanent collection sites:
County
Location
City
Contact
Phone #
Pike
Logan Agri Srv, Inc.
Griggsville
Josh Schaver
(217) 833-2375
Lawrence
Klein Flying Service
Lawrenceville
Ryan Klein
(812) 890-6685
White
Klein Flying Service
Carmi
Bri Klein
(812) 890-8605
Single Day Collection Sites:
AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
*** Site hours are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Date/Time
Location
Contact
07/16 PM
Southern FS
Pulaski
Pulaski
Ryan Moss
(618) 845-3333
07/17 ***
Bockhorn Ag, Inc.
Sparta
Randolph
Justin Bockhorn
(618) 443-3905
07/17 PM
Gateway FS
Waterloo
Monroe
Tim Keller
(618) 939-8237
07/18 AM
Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.
New Baden
Clinton
John Engelmann
(618) 588-3525
07/18 PM
Irvington Elevator Co
Irvington
Washington
Steve Seidel
(618) 249-6206
07/21 AM
Effingham Equity
Montrose
Effingham
Andy Meinhart
(217) 342-3123
07/21 PM
Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.
Vandalia
Fayette
Dylan Reeter
(618) 283-1263
07/22 AM
M & M Service Co
Girard
Macoupin
Brian McKinney
(217) 627-2151
07/22 PM
Effingham Equity
Pana
Christian
Andy Meinhart
(217) 342-3123
07/23 AM
Wabash Valley Serv Co
Ellery
Wayne
Kent Ochs
618-516-1697
07/23 PM
Southern FS
Macedonia
Franklin
Joe Heard
(618) 728-4358
07/24 AM
Prairieland FS, Inc.
Greenview
Menard
Chuck Ranson
(217) 968-2282
07/24 PM
Sunrise FS
Virginia
Cass
Zach Witherell
(217) 836-0763
07/25 AM
United Prairie, LLC
Tuscola
Douglas
Matt Whittington
(217) 621-2485
07/25 PM
Heritage FS, Inc.
Gilman
Iroquois
Chris King
(815) 707-7020
07/28 AM
Chem-Gro, Inc.
Bowen
Hancock
Todd Nelson
(217) 842-5514
07/28 PM
Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.
Blandinsville
McDonough
Travis Weaver
(309) 652-3694
07/29 AM
Prairieland FS, Inc.
Rushville
Schuyler
Derek Prather
(217) 322-2028
07/29 PM
Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.
Galesburg
Knox
Michael Bern
(309) 299-6403
07/30 AM
Earlybird Feed & Fert
Deer Creek
Tazewell
Karmon Gudeman
(309) 620-1440
07/30 PM
Ag-land FS, Inc.
Hanna City
Peoria
Jarret Summers
(309) 565-4315
07/31 AM
Chebanse Ag
Chebanse
Kankakee
Dean Schafer
(815) 697-2392
07/31 PM
Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc.
Saunemin
Livingston
Eric Green
(815) 832-4491
08/01 AM
Grainco FS, Inc.
Lostant
LaSalle
Bill Fassig
(815) 368-3215
08/01 PM
Helena Agri Enterprises
Toluca
Woodford
Steve Miller
(815) 452-2377
08/04 AM
Helena Agri Enterprises
Kirkland
DeKalb
Gary Hopkins
(815) 522-6120
08/04 PM
CHS Inc.
Maple Park
Kane
Paul Ramm
(630) 247-8882
08/05 AM
Conserv FS, Inc.
Marengo
McHenry
Brett Wolter
(815) 568-7211
08/05 PM
Conserv FS, Inc.
Rockford
Winnebago
Mike Webb
(815) 703-4612
08/06 AM
Pearl City Elevator, Inc.
Dakota
Stephenson
Lucas Hagemann
(815) 541-8642
08/06 PM
Carroll Service Co.
Milledgeville
Carroll
Riley Warnken
(815) 225-7101
