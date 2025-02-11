SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Grown, a new program from the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), will make it easier to support local farmers and businesses. The Illinois Grown logo will soon appear on products across the state, signaling that items are either grown in Illinois or contain at least one ingredient sourced from the state.

The program is designed to connect consumers with products grown or produced in Illinois. The Illinois Grown logo helps consumers identify local products, supporting the state’s agricultural industry and economy.

“The Illinois Grown initiative is not just about food – it’s about supporting local communities,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Consumers who buy Illinois Grown products can feel good knowing their money is going directly to Illinois farmers and producers.”

The program also encourages consumers to pledge to spend $10 of their weekly grocery budget on Illinois Grown items, reinvesting millions into the local economy.

For Illinois farmers, food companies, and other agricultural businesses, the Illinois Grown logo provides a new opportunity to highlight their commitment to local sourcing.

Benefits to producers include:

More Visibility: With the Illinois Grown logo, producers get exposure through the state’s marketing campaigns and promotional efforts.

Targeted Reach: The program helps businesses connect with consumers who prioritize local and sustainable sourcing.

No Extra Cost: Producers can take advantage of the state’s advertising initiatives without additional fees, boosting their return on investment.

Retailers can get involved in the Illinois Grown program by signing up to showcase Illinois Grown products in their stores. Participating businesses will receive free in-store display materials to help promote the initiative. This is a great opportunity for retailers to engage customers with locally sourced products and highlight their commitment to supporting Illinois farmers and producers.

Consumers can show their support by taking the Illinois Grown pledge, committing to spend at least $10 a week on locally produced items. As a thank you, those who take the pledge will receive a free reusable bag or sticker. The pledge can be completed online at https://agr.illinois.gov/assistance/logoprograms/pledge.html.

The Illinois Grown program is an easy way for consumers to make a difference in their communities. By simply choosing local products, they can contribute to a stronger, more sustainable economy.

For more information, visit www.illinoisgrown.food.

